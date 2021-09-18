Winterstoke Gardens volunteers scoop awards for their hard work

A team of volunteers dedicated to caring for the Grade II listed Winterstoke Gardens in Ramsgate has been commended in this year’s South and South East in Bloom competition.

The Winterstoke Gardens group scooped a Silver Gilt Medal in the Heritage Park and Gardens category, up against well known attractions including Osborne House, Arundel Castle and Hever Castle.

The judges, impressed by the work to bring the gardens back to life, also awarded the group this year’s Judges Award.

Since 2014 Winterstoke Gardens, which opened in 1923, have been cared for entirely by volunteers.

There are regularly 12 to 18 volunteers offering their time up to twice a week, maintaining, cleaning, planting, weeding and grass cutting.

For more information and to get involved see winterstokegardens.co.uk