Invite to St Lawrence College open days

St Lawrence College in Ramsgate will open its doors and allow families to visit safely once again after over a year of virtual tours.

Open Mornings give parents, guardians and children the opportunity to meet the St Lawrence College community and see what they have to offer.

Head of Marketing, Mr Rickhuss, said: “While virtual tours were very effective and allowed many people to attend remotely and get a feel for St Lawrence College, nothing can compare to physically being in the school and being able to speak face to face with teachers, staff and pupils. We cannot wait to welcome families here.”

There is a Junior School Open Morning on Friday 1st October and a Senior School Open Morning on Saturday 2nd October.

On both Friday and Saturday, lessons, sports and activities will be taking place as usual, so people can really immerse themselves in school life and get a snapshot of a typical school day. As well as seeing the grounds, visitors will be able to chat to staff, watch the teachers in action and meet our pupils. There will also be refreshments available and a chance to talk with the Head of the School, Barney Durrant and Head of Junior School, Ellen Rowe.

Spaces for the Open Mornings are on a first come first served basis, so book to secure your place. There are time slots for every attending family.

Junior open day is October 1, 9am until noon. Seniors is October 2, 10am to 2pm. Call 01843 808080 or go to https://www.slcuk.com/2021/09/09/open-mornings-junior-and-senior-book-your-place-today/