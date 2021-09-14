Cannabis plants seized from commercial unit in Minster

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized from a commercial unit in Minster.

Yesterday (September 13) officers from the Thanet Multi-agency Task Force (Thanet MTF) attended the premises in Telegraph Hill following a report of suspicious activity in the area.

Inside the unit, an internal structure was found which housed 102 young cannabis plants, growing equipment and living accommodation.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possessing articles for the purposes of fraud.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

PC Steve England from Thanet MTF said: “We continue to ask residents to be our eyes and ears for any suspicious behaviour in the communities they live and work in.

“The information provided is crucial in our work to keep Thanet safe. There is no place for illegal drug-related activity in this district.”