Consultation opens on Birchington to Margate cycle route on Canterbury Road

A second consultation on proposals for a new cycle route between Birchington and Margate – following the Canterbury Road – has opened today (September 14).

The project is part of the Active Travel scheme being funded by central government.

Kent County Council has been granted £6.1million for four proposed schemes, including the Birchington to Margate Sands cycle route.

Most of the scheme runs along the A28 Canterbury Road, traveling from Birchington in the west, following the A28 past Westgate-on-Sea to join Westbrook Road in the east, connecting to the Viking Coastal Trail.

Kent County Council says the route would provide better connections to key destinations in and around Birchington, Westgate-on-Sea and Margate. These include railway stations, schools, town centres, coastal attractions and business areas. The proposals also include improved crossing facilities, wider footways and new areas of greenery.

KCC wants to install road safety measures, signs and cycle parking, possibly redesign some junctions and crossings and reduce the amount of through traffic and road danger in neighbourhood areas.

Improvements throughout the area such as seating, tree planting and landscaping are also suggested.

Previous active travel schemes in Thanet included the Westgate one-way system and Broadstairs bus lane, both of which were scrapped after resident complaints. Neither of those schemes had been consulted on in advance.

However, Margate county councillor Barry Lewis says the plans are a waste of time and just an amended rehash from the first consultation last December.

He said: “This scheme should be opposed as it will cost £1million and is a waste of money given that we have already got a cycle lane on the promenade and part of the Viking Trail.

“If there is any money it should be spent on improving that route.

“If this scheme goes ahead it may mean that the A28 Canterbury Road becomes a single lane and I believe this will be dangerous for cyclists as they will have to navigate people coming out of their front drives, two schools, local shops and parked cars.”

Cllr Lewis, who says he is not opposed to cycle lanes but considers this route to be the wrong place, says the scheme may also mean the loss of parking space and metering at those that remain.

He added: “This scheme is being introduced by the same people that introduced the unpopular Westgate and Broadstairs schemes which also turned out to be a waste of money and caused chaos. In my opinion this one is even worse as it is dangerous and will cause carnage on the main through road into Margate.”

Cllr Lewis says it is also likely to impact on roads in Manston, Acol and Minster as people look for different routes.

Kent County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, David Brazier, said: “This is another opportunity for people in Kent to have their say on these four schemes.

“We know people have taken to more environmentally friendly ways of getting around in the last year and a half. The results of our initial consultation in winter show people would be encouraged to swap their cars for bikes or walking if these routes are installed.

“Active travel can benefit health and wellbeing by incorporating physical activity into everyday routines. Broadening the travel options available to people can also help to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

“In Kent, we are already on the path to more sustainable travel. Changing patterns of behaviour have provided opportunities to invest in making local places easier and more pleasant to travel by foot and bike, whilst enabling essential local trips to still be made by car.”

The consultation closes on October 25.

Find more detail in the Consultation Brochure or visit www.kent.gov.uk/ kentactivetravel and share your views.