Quex House history and contemporary art exhibition open this weekend

By Dan Thompson

The story of a historic house and contemporary ceramic and sound art will sit side-by-side when Quex House opens on Sunday, October 19.

Four artists exhibiting together make up No Interdependent Origins, an exhibition bringing together ceramics and sound through the house’s historic rooms.

The ceramic work was made by two Hong Kong artists, who were paired with two UK artists working in sound.

The Hong Kong artists, Annie Wan and Lau Yat Wai, were unable to visit the UK during the pandemic, so instead worked online with Thanet artists Emily Peasgood and Dan Thompson.

Annie Wan has made a series of ceramic works which are the ghosts of colonial era books, displayed in the house’s library alongside a sound work by Emily Peasgood which tells the story of the forgotten women of the Powell-Cotton family.

Lau Yat Wai has made a series of sculptures of colonial-era structures in Hong Kong, including the Cenotaph, the historic Court House, and a post box, encrusted as if they have been submerged in water. Dan Thompson has responded with a narrative which weaves together the history of water, the Apollo 8 mission, the etymology of British place names and colonial Hong Kong.

No Interdependent Origins is part of Interbeing, a China-UK ceramics and sound project taking place throughout 2021. It explores cultural exchange between the two different making cultures, through the disciplines of ceramics and sound art.

This exhibition is open for one day only, as part of the Heritage Open Days programme. Admission is free between 10am and 4pm.

At 11.30am and 2.30pm, you can join a tour of the exhibition with the UK artists. The events are free and there is no need to book.