Simple Simon returns with panto – in a tent- for Ramsgate 200 celebration

Children’s entertainer Simple Simon is set to make a return to live performances after an absence of nearly two and a half years!

In 2019, the character -aka Margate’s Gordon Clarkson – celebrated 25 years entertaining family audiences, and made his last performance, until now.

‘Simple Simon and the Golden Goose’ is a pantomime, lasting 60 minutes, in a tent, on the commercial quay at Ramsgate’s Royal Harbour. The show is part of the weekend festivities to celebrate the harbour’s 200 year anniversary. There will be events for all the family over the weekend, and the pantomime is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 2.30pm in The Big Top Theatre Marquee.

The show tells the story of Simon’s journey to seek his fortune and the characters he meets on the way.

Packed with song, comedy and audience participation, with live music from Paul Stewart and Roy Golding, the show has all the ingredients that go to make pantomime the most popular of all shows.

Gordon Clarkson returns to the role of Simon, Stacy Golding is Dame Dolly and Petunia Winkle, Jane Pulford doubles up as Fairy Lily-Bell and Princess Myrtle, and Ian Douglas is charged with no less than three characters: The Mysterious Man, Lysander Winkle and King Battenburger.

Tickets are £5 and should be booked in advance by emailing: ralphchoult@gmail.com