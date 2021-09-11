Pitchside with the Rams: Ramsgate FC host Chichester City

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (1) 2 V Chichester City (1) 2

Goals

Peck 33 Pritchard 13

Ajayi 58 penalty Madhani 69

A glorious day at the WW Martin Ltd Community stadium, good cloud cover and a cool ambient temperature, as Ramsgate unbeaten in the league run with two wins and a draw, host a Chichester City side with just one win and that against the league’s bottom side.

Chichester wins the toss and switches ends, playing into the sun. They start brightly with an instant attack forcing Russell to save at the feet of Overton. Ramsgate struggling at the back as Chichester press 13th minute a shot on goal parried by Russell and cleared only as far as Pritchard to rifle a shot home, giving the visitors the lead.

With all the pressure coming from Chichester and over-running the midfield, Rams finally push forward in the 32nd minute winning a free kick just outside the box but this comes to nothing as Miller fires over. Rams continue to press and a cross from Ajayi on the right finds Peck in the box to slot home. As we approach half time it’s the Rams that are now pressing. Half time 1 – 1.

There is early action at both ends from the resumption, Rams now pressing much higher up the pitch forcing consecutive corners and a shot from Ajayi just over the bar. Rams pressure tells with Jadama awarded a penalty for a foul when through on goal, up steps Ajayi to fire home.

In the 69th minute Chichester pull level with a corner from Madhani taking a deflection in to the goal. Plenty of action as the game opens up, Rams thinking they had scored 79th minute but no one was sure if the ball crossed the line so the ref waived and they played on. The game continues at a very high pace with both sides hanging on for a full time draw.

Ramsgate is next in action on Tuesday night (September14)

Teams:

Ramsgate:- Red Shirts & Shorts

Russell, Aboagye, Williams, Olopade, Peck (y54), Chapman M(off 76), Miller, Ajayi (off 74), Coyle, McIntyre(c), Jadama

Subs: Presscott, Emptage(on 76), Lear(on 74), Takalobighasi, Baker-Moran

Chichester City :- Yellow shirts & Black shorts

Magee, Emmett (y79), Pashley (45 off), Horncastle(off 62), Cody(c), Heath, Pritchard, Lordache (y51), Overton, Rowlett(y43), Haitham(y55)

Subs: Hyde, Madhani(on 62), Vucaj, Davidson (on 45)

Attendance: 466

Man of the match: Callum Peck