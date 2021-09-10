Woman swims 1.5 miles to shore after going overboard vessel off Broadstairs

A woman who fell overboard from a small cabin cruiser at anchor off Broadstairs managed to swim 1.5 miles to shore.

Ramsgate RNLI received a call out at 6.18am yesterday (September 9), launching both lifeboats at the request of UK Coastguard.

As crews were en-route to the scene a report came in that the missing person had managed to swim the 1.5 miles ashore, wake a friend and talk to the Coastguard, informing them that she was safe and that there was one other person aboard the vessel who had requested assistance by VHF.

In the meantime the Inshore boat had reached the yacht and put a crew member ashore to speak to the remaining person on the boat when the message came through that she was safely ashore, much to the relief of her partner.

The all weather was stood down and the decision was made for the Inshore to escort the boat back to Ramsgate Harbour as the remaining person onboard was in need of support and had requested assistance by VHF radio.

An RNLI Ramsgate spokesperson said: “Thankfully the weather was kind with calm seas, otherwise the outcome could have been very different.

“Our volunteer crew are ready to launch at all hours of the day and night and the RNLI rely entirely on voluntary donations.”