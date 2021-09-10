New Broadstairs micropub The Royston now welcoming customers

Broadstairs’ newest micropub opened its doors yesterday (September 9) and enjoyed a packed out evening.

The Royston, on The Broadway, has been over a year in the making due to the pandemic and a change of planned location but now boss Andy Smith, partner Melissa and their son Liam have welcomed in the first customers.

The micropub and coffee house is named after Andy’s dad Roy who passed away at Maurice House after a period of dementia and, in fitting tribute, it opened on what would have been Roy’s birthday.

Former salesman Andy said: “My dad would have been so proud of what we’ve achieved in his name and I’m eternally grateful for the help I’ve had to make this dream a reality and we had a toast to him.”

Kent brewery ales and ciders are on offer as well as wines and artisan gins and the venue is available for use by community groups.

Customers can order in food deliveries from local restaurants – supporting other local businesses- and there will be a scheme with trades offering services to customers. Local produce, including freshly roasted coffee, is served and Andy is selling a variety of different coffee beans for people to use at home.

The Royston is licensed for live music and outside seating until 9pm and has aneye-catching themed décor mixing up industrial, Art Deco, steam punk, Victorian and Edwardian.

Andy said: “The Royston is here to stay, and we look forward to seeing it blossom into an amazing venue supporting our community with a place to meet, make new friends and treasured memories.”

