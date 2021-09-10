Bus operator Stagecoach announced as headline sponsor for Kent Mental Health & Wellbeing Awards

Mental health charity, Mind, has announced an expanded line-up for the Kent Mental Health & Wellbeing Awards, which is to be sponsored by bus operator Stagecoach.

The awards scheme has been launched by Mind charities in Kent and Medway to celebrate the individuals, organisations, and initiatives that help make a difference in the lives of others.

Stagecoach South East has been announced as the headline sponsors of this year’s event, which is set to take place at Ashford International Hotel on Friday 22 October.

Every year, one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem. Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness, and promote understanding.

Simon Dolby, CEO of South Kent Mind, said: “I am delighted Stagecoach is able to support the annual wellbeing awards in Kent. The expertise, guidance, and support the company has provided to the team in staging this pilot event has been invaluable.

“The volume of nominations from across the county has taken us by surprise and with the help of Stagecoach we will be able to ensure additional winners are recognised at the awards celebration this October.”

Mind has revealed that Double Olympian and mental health ambassador Jack Green will be the VIP speaker at the ceremony next month.

Stagecoach has recently invested in Mental First Aid Training for colleagues across Kent and East Sussex. Accredited by Mental Health England, the trained individuals have been acting as the first point of contact for those that require mental health support in the workplace.

Joel Mitchell, Managing Director at Stagecoach South East, said: “It’s been an incredibly challenging 18 months for us all. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of so many of us, especially those who were already struggling.

“The awards recognise the people who have gone above and beyond to offer a helping hand and improve the lives of others during this time and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to support this.”

To find out more, visit: www.kentmhwawards.org.uk