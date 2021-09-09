Former waiter and supervisor branches out to open new takeaway restaurant in Margate

A money off offer for NHS workers and ‘blue light’ card holders is marking the opening of a new Indian takeaway in Margate.

Owner Bayezid Hossain Bay will give all those eligible 30% off their orders for the next four weeks to celebrate the opening of Bayleaf Indian Curry House in Ramsgate Road.

Bayezid, who lives in Broadstairs, has branched out on his own after working as a waiter at the Tamarind restaurant which was in Albion Street and then, between 2015-2019, as a supervisor at Prezzo restaurant.

He said of his Indian/Bangladeshi menu: “We make our food in the authentic way and with love.”

The takeaway- at the former Flaming Wok premises – is at 64 Ramsgate Road.