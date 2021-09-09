Man arrested over cannabis ‘cultivation’ found in Cliftonville

A man has been arrested after a cannabis cultivation was found at a Cliftonville property today (September 9).

Following a report to police about concerns of suspected drug use in Northdown Road, officers from the Thanet Multi-Agency Task Force attended a property and found a cultivation of between 15 and 20 mature cannabis plants. These were dismantled, along with cultivation equipment which was also seized.

A 57-year-old man from Margate has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and taken into custody while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Karl Rimmer from the Task Force said: “We appreciate how detrimental it can be to people’s wellbeing when illegal drug activity is taking place in their neighbourhood.

“Anyone with concerns regarding criminal or anti-social behaviour is encouraged to report it to Kent Police, either by dialling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress, or by visiting our website.”