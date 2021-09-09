Roundabout pop-up theatre returns to Newington with plays, cabaret, music and community events

After a dearth of live performance during the pandemic, Paines Plough’s pop-up theatre Roundabout is making a welcome return to Newington for a four day celebration of world-class new plays, music, cabaret and community events.

The award-winning theatre will pop up in Newington from Thursday, September 16 to Sunday, September 19.

Paines Plough is working with Newington Big Local and the Creative Newington project to bring acclaimed performances to the doorstep. The line-up this year includes new plays alongside local talent, community performances and workshops. Local shows include “Woblin”, performed by Inspiration Creative’s Youth Theatre Groups, Beverly Balls Bing, Feast of Hope and Screaming Alley from the book written by Thanet author Lauren Busby.

Roundabout features an electric blend of touring and locally produced work. Paines Plough is bringing performances including a new musical by Chinonyerem Odimba, Black Love; Chris Bush’s new play Hungry; Phoebe Eclair-Powell’s new family show Really Big and Really Loud and May Queen, a coming-of-age story about a young woman from Coventry on a quest to find her place in her city and in the world from Paines Plough’s 2019 Playwright Fellow Frankie Meredith.

There will also be drag collective Bonnie And The Bonnettes’, Drag Me To Love exploring the story of a 14 years old drag queen. It’s golden stilettos, ripped fishnets, shoulder pads, and neon bobs. It’s expression. It’s glamour. It’s power. It’s Doncaster, 2009

Tickets for all performances are £10 or less, with concessions for Newington residents, who should contact Cara Thorpe at the Newington Community Centre for details.

Alongside the performances inside Roundabout, Looping the Loop are bringing an outdoor Adventure in Wonderland to the green at Newington on Sunday, September 18. Come down and play croquet with the Queen of Hearts, make hats with the Mad Hatter and join in the March Hare’s Tea Party.

Full information and tickets are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/nbl. There may be some tickets on sale on the day (cash or card) but due to Covid restrictions spaces are limited capacity this year.