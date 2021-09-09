Man remanded over Cliftonville stabbing

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with an assault in Cliftonville where the victim was stabbed.

Kent Police was called to a store in Northdown Road in the early hours of Saturday, August 28 following a report a man had been assaulted.

He suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing and attended hospital for treatment.

Karamvir Dhadda, 18, of Doebury Walk, Plumstead, south-east London, was arrested on Tuesday, September 7 and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 8) where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on October 11.