Public auction to support Margate School fine art bursaries

A public auction with art, dining and days out will be held to raise money for student bursaries at The Margate School.

The Art, Society, Nature European Fine Art Masters Programme at TMS started in 2019 and is not only the ﬁrst higher education qualiﬁcation in Fine Art oﬀered and delivered in Margate but also the only European qualiﬁcation of its kind in the UK.

An upcoming Graduation ceremony on Saturday (September 11) will mark the culmination of the two years of study of the very first TMS European Fine Art Masters students.

The ceremony will take place at the Turner Contemporary before returning to the School for the public auction led by Colin Sheaf from Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers. There will also be a bar by Fez, Margate, throughout the evening.

The auction, which will take place from 4.30pm will raise money for Art, Society, Nature MA 2021-2023 student bursaries. This follows the 2020 Auction of ‘No Surrender’, a print generously donated by Tracey Emin which sold at Bonhams auction for £12,750 and raised funds for two partial bursaries.

The auction will consist of 20 varied lots including a painting by landscape and portrait painter Lawrence Leifchild Toynbee (1922 – 2002), original artworks from Art, Society, Nature graduating students, a three course meal with wine from Angela’s Margate – which has a MICHELIN Green Star; a private guided tour for two around Westwell Wine’s beautiful vineyard and grounds in Charing with tutored tasting session by one of their specialists; a relaxing getaway in one of The Sands Hotel, luxury bedrooms by the sea in Margate, with breakfast and a three-course meal.

Applications to the European Fine Art Masters programme; Art, Society, Nature close on September 17. Find out more including how to apply at https://www.themargateschool.com/fine-art-masters.

If you would like to participate in the auction or oﬀer a donation please contact MA Coordinator Francesca Renny: francesca@themargateschool.com