Capsized canoe and group cut off by tide attended by Margate’s RNLI and Coastguard

Margate’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew have been coping with a busy period as the late summer heatwave catches out those making the most of the end of the holiday season

UK Coastguard received several calls from members of the public at around 12.30pm today (September 8) reporting a capsized canoe off Foreness Point around two miles east of Margate harbour. The occupant was seen to be in the water nearby.

Margate’s D class inshore lifeboat along with Margate coastguard rescue team were tasked and while underway to the location further information stated that the casualty had been picked up by a passing craft and landed ashore at Foreness Point. The lifeboat continued and recovered the canoe, returning it to its owner ashore.

While in the area the lifeboat crew provided safety advice to a group of people attempting to wade around Foreness Point on a rising tide so they decided to check the known isolated bays in the area for anyone cut off by the tide.

A group of around ten people were found cut off on an area of dry sand to the east of Botany Bay and while most were happy to sit it out until the tide ebbed, four chose to be taken back to Botany Bay. After landing the four in Botany Bay the lifeboat returned to station.

Peter Barker, Lifeboat Press Officer, Margate RNLI said: “People should be aware of the dangers of choosing to stay in small, isolated bays over the high tide period. Should medical assistance be needed or the weather change you really are isolated and wading around the headlands presents dangers that should be avoided, particularly now as we approach the time of equinox spring tides.

“Mobile phone signals can also be unreliable below the cliffs and we recommend people enjoy the beach in the main bays where they can access the main roads.”