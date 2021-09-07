Footloose comes to Margate Winter Gardens

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose comes to Margate this week.

Join award winning production company, Regency Productions, which brought you musicals such as Grease, Chicago and RENT for the hit show.

You’ll be singing along to classic 80’s hits including Holding Out For a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It For The Boy and the unforgettable title track Footloose.

Footloose will be on stage at Margate Winter Gardens from September 9-11.

Curtain up at 7.30pm.

Tickets:Full Price: £16.50, Concessions: £15.50, Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Book at www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/footloose-2021/