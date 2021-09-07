Family of missing Wayne Leppard notified after police find man’s body

Kent Police have discovered the body of a man in Romney Marsh and have notified the family of missing 68-year-old Wayne Leppard.

Wayne was last seen in the Pleasance Road area of Lydd on Sea at around 10am on September 3.

His family widened their appeal this week to areas including Thanet as they became increasingly concerned.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Following the discovery of a man’s body in Romney Marsh, Kent Police is no longer appealing to locate a man who had been reported missing from the area.

“Formal identity has not taken place, however the family of a 68-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday 3 September have been informed.

No suspicious circumstances have been identified and Kent Police is preparing a report for the coroner.”