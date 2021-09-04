Ramsgate carnival and fair is back for 2021

Ramsgate carnival and fair will take place next weekend.

The carnival takes place on Sunday, September 12, moving off at 4pm. The fair and stalls will be on Government Acre on both Saturday and Sunday.

The carnival is usually held in July but could not take place last year and was moved to the later date this year due to covid restrictions.

The route is the same as usual, starting at Royal Esplanade and travelling through Paragon, Royal and Harbour Parade, Plains of Waterloo, King and Queen Streets, Westcliff Road, Grange Road and back to Royal Esplanade.

Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories including best dressed pedestrian group, best youth group, best commercial float and more.

Anyone with stall forms needs to make sure these are with organisers by Friday, September 10.

There is also still time to enter the carnival parade by contacting organiser Mick Pidduck on 07738294021 or go to the facebook page here