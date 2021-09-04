Emergency services attend person in distress report in Cliftonville

A man is now in the care of health professionals following a report of someone in distress at the cliff area by the Lido today (September 4).

Police, ambulance, fire service and coastguard were called the site in Cliftonville at around 12.40pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Ethelbert Crescent in at around 12.40pm following concern for a person in distress.

“The person is now in the care of healthcare professionals.”

Get help

Anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts should contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Alternatively the Release the Pressure campaign urges people to seek help by calling Freephone 0800 107 0160 where support is available from trained and experienced staff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The campaign website can be found at www.releasethepressure.uk

A list of community mental health services can also be found on the Live Well website at https://livewellkent.org.uk/in-your-area/thanet/

SpeakUp CIC support group can be found online here and on facebook here