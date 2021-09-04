Get ready for the return of Broadstairs Food Festival

Broadstairs will be celebrating all that Kent has to offer at its annual food festival at Victoria Gardens and Promenade next month.

It will be the largest festival to date with more than 100 independent producers from Kent and its neighbouring counties offering everything from preserves and pickles, bread and bakery, wines and spirits – and it’s free.

Festival goers can enjoy live music at the bandstand, feast on loads of hot food choices. sample the produce and chat to the food producers before making a purchase. They can also drop into the main festival bar which will offer a range of soft drinks, wines, and ales.

This year the festival is also focusing on reducing waste.

Broadstairs Food Festival event organiser Jo Scott said: “With additional exhibitors this year, the organisers and local businesses sponsoring the festival are extremely passionate about waste and plastic recycling.

“Our traders are encouraged to use paper packaging, paper straws and recyclable plastics. The festival has introduced a deposit scheme for reusable drinking glasses, aiming to drastically reduce the amount of waste generated on site. Or you’re welcome to bring your own!”

The Theatre Marquee will be back with a schedule of ticketed tasting events on the Friday and Saturday. The marquee becomes the festival’s very own Children’s PlayHouse on Sunday, with Helter-Skelter Nursery hosting activities to keep the smallest members of the family happy.

This year sees a new approach to fundraising with an online crowdfunding prize draw. Prizes include a 5 piece knife set, supper for two at The Bay Tree Hotel and an overnight stay at the Artfuls bed and breakfast in Broadstairs. (Prize draw opened on September 1 and is drawn on October 3.)

The Broadstairs Food Festival runs from Friday to Sunday, October 1-3. Gates open at 10am, closing at 6pm on Friday and Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

Entry is free with ‘Pop a Pound’ buckets for people to donate if they wish. Assistance Dogs only onsite.

For details of the prize draw and ticketed events go to: broadstairsfoodfestival,org.uk