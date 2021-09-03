Three drug dealing arrests made in Ramsgate

Three arrests have been made in connection with drug dealing in Ramsgate.

Yesterday (September 2), officers from the Thanet Community Policing Team stopped two men in Harbour Street as part of their enquiries into the supply of controlled substances in the area.

Around 15 wraps of Class A drugs were recovered, along with cash and a grinder containing cannabis.

The two men from Ramsgate, aged 27 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Later on the same day, a warrant was carried out at a property by officers in Sussex Street, Ramsgate, where more Class A drugs were seized along with deal bags, cutting agents and a quantity of cash.

A 36-year-old woman from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

All detainees have been released under investigation.