Margate RNLI join multi-agency search after report of person in distress in sea

Margate RNLI along with other rescue services have been involved in assisting Kent Police after a report of a person possibly in distress off the Thanet coast.

Margate RNLI’s two lifeboats (Atlantic 85 and D class inshore lifeboat) were tasked to assist in the search around 11pm last night (September 2).

The coastguard helicopter from Lydd Airport was also called in to assist along with volunteer coastguard rescue teams from Margate and Herne Bay. Kent Police also deployed a drone to assist in the search which covered an area close inshore between Palm Bay and Minnis Bay.

After around an hour of searching the incident was resolved with the person found ashore and the search teams returned to station.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 10.10pm after a man was reported missing and there were concerns for his welfare.

“Officers, along with the Margate RNLI and the Coastguard, carried out searches in and around the Thanet coast. The man was safely located.”