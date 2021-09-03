Properties in areas of Broadstairs and Ramsgate are without water again

Properties in the Broadstairs area are again without water – or have very low water pressure – this morning (September 3).

The cause according to the Southern Water website is a burst main. However, the water company has also said the lack of supply has been caused by an electrical fault

Residents and businesses were last left without water on August 28, following a power cut, That lack of supply resulted in the closure of businesses including Under 1 Roof Thanet in Pysons Road and Subway and Greggs, as well as the public toilets, at Westwood Cross.

Southern Water has tweeted to say: “Customers in the #CT10 and #CT12 areas of #Ramsgate and #Broadstairs, will be experiencing low pressure or loss of water supply, as a result of an electrical fault at our supply works. We’re working as hard as we can to put it right as soon as possible.

“We’ll be setting up bottled water stations and we are delivering bottled water to customers on our Priority Service Register. If you need extra help or know someone who is please contact us on 0330 303 0368.”

Some properties in the CT11 post code area are also affected and it is understood the lack of water for washing and toilet flushing could impact schools. It is understood Upton Junior School will close at 10.30am if water is not restored.

A message to parents says: “Thank you for your patience and support during this water shortage. To clarify: absence from school related to this will not count as an unauthorised absence.

“There is optional work for children on our school website which can be found by clicking on the ‘Uptonship’ tab at the top of the page. Activity packs for the core subjects can be found at this link. We will send out another update at 10.15am.”

UPDATE: Due to the continuing lack of water Upton has asked parents/carers to collect their children

Asda Broadstairs has kindly donated bottled water to a nearby care home so residents have a supply for drinking/washing.