Child flown to hospital for face injuries after being bitten by dog in Ramsgate

Kent Police and the air ambulance were called to Ramsgate today (September 3) to a report of a child suffering face injuries after being bitten by a dog.

The air ambulance landed at Coleman’s field this morning to attend the child who was injured in Whitehall Road. The child was flown to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 8.39am on Friday 3 September to reports a child had been bitten by a dog in Whitehall Road, Ramsgate.

“The child has been taken to hospital via air ambulance to be treated for injuries to their face. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are on going.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed its crews had attended the scene.