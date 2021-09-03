Properties in Broadstairs and Ramsgate will have water supply returned in ‘next few hours’

Southern Water says customer in parts of Broadstairs and Ramsgate who have been without water today (September 3) will see supply return over the ‘next few hours.’

The water company said the lack of supply was caused by an electrical fault at a supply works.

The lack of supply resulted in children’s play business Under 1 Roof Thanet shutting for a second time in just days.

Upton Junior School also issued a call for children to be picked up due to the health and safety issues caused by the lack of water.

Michaela Lewis, Executive Head Teacher of Viking Academy Trust that includes Upton Junior School, said: “Regrettably Upton Junior School has been affected by the water pressure situation in the town.

“We acted swiftly and responsibly to ascertain the impact in our school community and how it affected our children.

“Having completed a hygiene risk assessment we decided that the school would close early today and parents were asked to collect their children.

“Work to cover missed classes has been set online so that our girls and boys will not miss today’s learning schedule.”

Ramsgate Holy Trinity Primary School also had to close because of the water supply issue.

A Southern Water statement says power has now been restored to the affected site, adding: “We’ve successfully restored power to the site affecting water supplies to parts of Broadstairs and Ramsgate, Kent this morning and are bring an additional generator and water tankers to increase resilience.

“We will gradually be bringing customers back into supply as we restart systems and recharge our network. Water should start to be back on in the next few hours.

“We’ll continue to deliver bottled water to vulnerable customers until we’re sure supplies are back to normal. If you, or someone you know needs extra support, call us on: 0330 303 0368.

“We’re really sorry for the disruption this has caused.”

Residents and businesses were last left without water on August 28, following a power cut, That lack of supply resulted in the closure of businesses including Under 1 Roof Thanet in Pysons Road and Subway and Greggs, as well as the public toilets, at Westwood Cross.

UPDATE 3.20PM