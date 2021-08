Paramedics treated a man in Margate this morning (August 31) after his car came off the road at the Canterbury Road/Station Approach roundabout in Margate.

The car ended up on the pathway and collided with a bench.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Station Approach Road, Margate at 12.22pm following a report of a road traffic collision. A man is currently being treated at the scene.”

It is understood the man’s injuries are not serious.