Group set up to help find Dan Venes – missing for 15 days

A facebook group has been set up to help find a man who has been missing for 15 days.

Daniel Venes was last seen in the College Road area of Margate at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August. A further sighting was on Margate seafront heading in the direction of Westgate.

He had been taken to QEQM Hospital due to concerns for his welfare but left soon afterwards,.

The 31-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short, dark hair.

He also has a short beard and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt with black jeans.

Although there have been a number of potential sightings in Margate and Birchington Dan, an artist and musician from Canterbury, has still not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1230.

A message for Daniel on the Missing Persons website says: “Daniel we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. 9am-11pm Free. Confidential. 116000.”