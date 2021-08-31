Man arrested at Margate property following disturbance and arson incidents

A man was arrested by police in Margate on Friday (August 27) following a stand-off where he is understood to have refused to come out of his property.

Witnesses say officers eventually got inside the property in Addington Road after the door was crowbarred open. One person said officers told them the door had been electrified.

Police were called to the property following a disturbance report. The man was arrested in connection with that matter and also on suspicion of arson.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Friday 27 August, Kent Police arrested a 48-year-old man from Margate following a report of a disturbance at an address in Addington Road, Margate.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of arson, following a report that rubbish bags in the area had been set alight the previous morning. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and the individual has been released while these enquiries continue.”