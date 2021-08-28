Fire crew remove car door to free woman from vehicle following Ramsgate crash

August 28, 2021

Fire crew at the scene

Kent Fire and Rescue Service removed a car door to free a woman from the vehicle following an accident in Ramsgate today (August 28).

Emergency services were called to a two car crash in Margate Road, just by the Whitehall Road turning, at 4.37pm.

A KFRS spokesperson said: “Crews removed the door from a vehicle that had been involved in a crash to create space for a casualty to be walked out by paramedics.

“Once the casualty was safe, the door was reattached to the car.”

Fire crews finished at the scene at  5.14pm.

