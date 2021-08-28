Photos: Cliftonville Games 2021

August 28, 2021 Kathy Bailes Galleries 0

Fun at the Cliftonville Games Photo Frank Leppard

Photos by Frank Leppard

Sack races, face painting and a family rave were just some of the fun activities on offer at the annual Cliftonville Games today (August 28).

Families turned out for the event at The Oval lawns in Cliftonville which is arranged each year by GRASS Cliftonville.

Emergency services also attended so children could see their vehicles and youngsters enjoyed  interactive theatre and sand art.

The free event returned after a break last year due to the covid pandemic.

