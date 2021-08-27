Flora and fauna artworks on show at Italianate Glasshouse for Molly Pickle exhibition

A Ramsgate artist who postponed an exhibition in Ramsgate due to having to self-isolate has now announced new dates.

Molly Pickle will open her Flora & Fauna exhibition at the Italianate Glasshouse in King George VI Park on September 1 and it will run until September 5.

Self-taught illustrator and printmaker Molly, 24, will show a new collection of works inspired by British wildlife, flora and fauna.

She said: “There will be a selection of hand-drawn Botanical plant illustrations and wild creatures. The original hand-drawn pieces will be available to purchase alongside a collection of limited edition hand-pulled prints and a few smaller items.

“So whether you’d like an true one-off original or a unique print there is something to suit every budget, and if you’d like to just come along and view my new collection and have a chat all are welcome!”

Ten percent of profits from the show will be donated to the Kent Wildlife Trust.

Molly, who opened the doors to Molly Pickle Studio in Queen Street last month, started selling her work around six years ago in one of the harbour arches on Military Road that was being used at a photography studio. She then branched out to markets, pop-ups and solo exhibitions, including her regular shows at the Italianate Glasshouse.

The work is environmentally friendly with all inks being vegan/ water based eco-friendly, cards made of recycled paper and cotton being100% organic and sustainably sourced.

Many limited edition prints are on paper made of recycled coffee cups and the work comes in plastic free packaging.

Exhibition opening hours are 10.30am-4.30pm.

The Italianate Glasshouse also has a tearoom offering beverages, cream teas, cake, sandwiches and lunches.