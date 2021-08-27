Teen assaulted and robbed of phone in Dane Park

Police are investigating after a teenager was knocked to the floor and robbed of his mobile phone in Dane Park, Margate, last night (August 26).

Kent Police officers were called to the park at approximately 8.45pm.

The 17-year-old victim reported being knocked to the floor, kicked and then having his mobile phone taken.

Recently installed CCTV cameras do cover the park but the system has only just been set up. Remote recording and feeding back to Thanet council’s control room is due to be operational from this weekend.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/158833/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.