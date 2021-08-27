Man in court following serious assault in Garlinge

A man has appeared in court charged with an assault in Garlinge.

Police were called at around 6.32pm on Sunday (August 22) to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted in Garlinge High Street.

Officers attended and the victim, a man in his 30s, received treatment from medical personnel at the scene before being taken to hospital for further attention.

Adam Silver, of Mere Gate, Margate, was later charged with causing wounding with intent.

Mr Silver, 35, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (August 27) where he was remanded and will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 27 September.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, has mobile phone footage or information that may assist enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/ZY/7098/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their anonymous online form.