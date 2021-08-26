Walpole to Westgate swim to raise cash for Brownies and Whizz-Kidz charity

A fundraising swim in aid of for 8th Westgate Brownies and Guides and Whizz-Kidz charity which works to transform the lives of young wheelchair users, will take place tomorrow (August 27).

Martin O’Grady will complete a 6.5 km sponsored swim from Walpole Bay Bathing Pool to West Bay, Westgate on Sea. He will begin the W2W swim at noon and aims to arrive outside the Westgate Bay Café at around 3pm.

The former physics teacher said: “We want to raise money for 8th Westgate Brownies and Guides and Whizz-Kidz all working hard to transform the lives of young people to become confident and independent young adults.”

The donations page can be found at: https://www.justgiving. com/crowdfunding/w2wswim