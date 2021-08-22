Broadstairs CC ease to victory away to Chestfield

By David Fox

Broadstairs 1st XI once again demonstrated why they are amongst the leading group of teams in Division 2 with a comfortable win away to Chestfield – a match that was a near-replica of their win the previous week.

Losing the toss and fielding first, Broadstairs restricted the hosts to 159 all out, Bradley Ellison the pick of the opening bowlers making early breakthroughs and finishing with figures of 3-16 from 10 overs. This was followed by an equally-fruitful spell from Chris Kidd (3-13 off 10 overs) in the middle overs and at 75-6, Chestfield were reeling. In a similar fashion to the previous week, Broadstairs then made heavy-weather of the remaining wickets and allowed Chestfield to double their tally before the tenth wicket fell in the final over with the score on 159. The remaining wickets were claimed by Callum Morgan (3-33) and Elliot Fox (1-37).

The chase was completed with some ease in the 34th over. albeit with the loss of five wickets. The majority of the runs were shared amongst Andrew Bailey (48), Alex Hogben (38), and Matt Hardy (27*).

The victory makes it six wins out of the last seven and keeps Broadstairs in second place in Division 2, setting-up a key encounter next week with 3rd place Old Wilsonians. With three games in hand, Old Wilsonians remain in the driving-seat for the second promotion spot but a win next week for Broadstairs would put significant pressure on their rivals for their remaining matches.