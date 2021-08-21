Photos: 2021 British Kitesurf Freestyle Championships in Ramsgate

Photos by Steven Collis

The British Kitesurf Freestyle Championships are underway in Ramsgate this weekend.

With the opportunity to watch incredible stunts from some of the UK’s top kitesurfers, this year’s event includes:

British Kite Foil Freestyle Championships – launched as a trial event in Ramsgate in 2019, but featuring as an official event for the first time in 2021

British Wing Foil Freestyle Championships – another first for Ramsgate

The event is sponsored by Active Ramsgate, an initiative of Ramsgate Town Council to support the economic development of the town through the promotion and celebration of outdoor activities.

Around 70 competitors from all over the UK are competing, including some of Kent’s own kitesurfers such as Herne Bay’s Mattia and Francesca Maini. They are currently part of the Youth Kite Foiling British Sailing Team, aspiring to be part of the Olympic squad in future games.

Along with the spectacle on the sea, there is plenty on offer for spectators of this free event, including the popular free kitesurfing taster sessions on the beach as seen at previous Championships, commentary, demonstrations and tricks on the water from kitesurfing world champion Lewis Crathern.

There is also music and a variety of outdoor leisure stalls .

The championships continue tomorrow (August 22).

More details of the Championships can be found at:

www.britishkitesports.org and www.visitramsgate.co.uk