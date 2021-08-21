Free wellbeing and mindfulness event to be held in Cliftonville

A free wellbeing and mindfulness event will be held in Cliftonville next weekend.

Lumba Fitness and Project Lawn will host the event, in partnership with Cliftonville Bowls Club, on St George’s Lawn.

Fun workshops, activities and talks by talented local instructors and speakers are promised. All are welcome. Those under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Selected workshops being held indoors at The Studio will have limited spaces. Attendance will be on a first come first served basis.

Timetable (subject to change)

Start time 10am.

Workshops:

10am – DanceFit with Jess The Studio

10.45am – Learn The Charleston with Jerome Anderson – The Lawn (O)

10.30am – Intro to Bowling with Cliftonville Bowls Club

11.30am – Chair Yoga with Carol

12.15pm – ‘Think of your world a different way’ Let’s put Pencil2Paper with Ellen Thatcher – The Lawn

1pm – Q&A session with Geoff Brinsden from H.O.P.E community service (Helping Others Powers Encouragement) Q&A will focus on mental health, self isolation and accessing local services. The Studio

2pm – African Chill

Mindfulness movements to Soulful African sounds with Leon – The Lawn

3pm – American tribal belly dance. No experience necessary. An earthly holistic workshop with Vanessa Guildford – The Lawn

Stalls so far:

MenoHealth

Finishing at 5pm.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 29.

Find details on the Luba Fitness page at https://www.facebook.com/Lumbafitness