Free wellbeing and mindfulness event to be held in Cliftonville

A free wellbeing and mindfulness event will be held in Cliftonville next weekend.
Lumba Fitness and Project Lawn will host the event, in partnership with Cliftonville Bowls Club, on St George’s Lawn.
Fun workshops, activities and talks by talented local instructors and speakers are promised. All are welcome. Those under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Selected workshops being held indoors at The Studio will have limited spaces. Attendance will be on a first come first served basis.
Timetable (subject to change)
Start time 10am.
Workshops:
10am – DanceFit with Jess The Studio
10.45am – Learn The Charleston with Jerome Anderson – The Lawn (O)
10.30am – Intro to Bowling with Cliftonville Bowls Club
11.30am – Chair Yoga with Carol
12.15pm – ‘Think of your world a different way’ Let’s put Pencil2Paper with Ellen Thatcher – The Lawn
1pm – Q&A session with Geoff Brinsden from H.O.P.E community service (Helping Others Powers Encouragement) Q&A will focus on mental health, self isolation and accessing local services. The Studio
2pm – African Chill
Mindfulness movements to Soulful African sounds with Leon – The Lawn
3pm – American tribal belly dance. No experience necessary. An earthly holistic workshop with Vanessa Guildford – The Lawn
Stalls so far:
MenoHealth
Finishing at 5pm.
The event will take place on Sunday, August 29.
Find details on the Luba Fitness page at https://www.facebook.com/Lumbafitness
