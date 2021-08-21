Reopening programme announced for Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs

The Sarah Thorne Theatre is Broadstairs will reopen in September following many months of closure during the covid pandemic.

The venue will bring the curtain up for its 15th Summer Repertory Season starting on September 10

There are some operating changes.

The Box Office is now on-line via Ticketsource. Bookings can be taken 24 hours a day via the website, Ticketsource will handle telephone bookings directly. The Box Office will be open for one hour prior to performances and contactless payments by cards are recommended although the theatre is still accepting cash.

There is reduced seating capacity, floor arrows to help maintain social distancing and plexiglass screens at all serving points.

Kent County Council owns the adult education centre where the theatre is based.

The programme:

VILLAGE WOOING and HOW HE LIED TO HER HUSBAND by Bernard Shaw

A double bill of two comic views of the state of marriage as seen by Shaw. An eternal triangle in which Shaw sends up his own characters from his play Candida. and a most unusual love story in a village post office.

Friday 10th September at 7.30pm – Saturday 11th September at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 12th at 6.30pm

——————————————————————————————————-

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST by Oscar Wilde

Late Victorian English society mocked brilliantly by Oscar Wilde in this witty play full of some of the most famous comedy lines in theatre history.

Friday 17th September at 7.30pm – Saturday 18th September at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 19th at 6.30pm

——————————————————————————————————-

AN INCIDENT AT THE BORDER by Kieran Lynn

Mountains create natural borders, rivers create natural borders, and human beings create un-natural ones. Kieran Lynn’s sharply funny black comedy shows how a political whim can turn a romantic afternoon in the park to nightmare. A play which has continued to grow ever more topical since its premiere at the Finborough Theatre in 2012.

Friday 24th September at 7.30pm – Saturday 25th September at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday 26th at 6.30pm

Booking

All seats £16 (advance) £18 (doors)

Book and pay for two or more plays in advance and the price per play is £15.

Full details of how to Book on line via www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk (booking fees apply)

Messages can also be left on answer phone 01843 863701