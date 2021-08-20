Police appeal for further witnesses to come forward after teen stabbed in leg in Ramsgate

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Ramsgate where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg.

Patrols were called at 6.46pm on Saturday 7 August to a report of an assault at Warre Rec, off Newington Road. The boy was taken to hospital to be treated for the injuries to his leg.

A 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 16-year-old girl, also from Ramsgate, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 1 September.

Officers would like to thank those who have come forward with information already but are urging anyone who witnessed the assault but have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

Call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/142977/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form at Crimestoppers-uk.org