Two teens arrested after 15-year-old stabbed in leg in Ramsgate

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in the leg in a disturbance by Warre Rec yesterday (August7).

Kent Police was called at 6.46pm to a report of an assault in Newington Road. Officers attended and the 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg consistent with a stab wound.

The boy’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of assault and the 16-year-old girl, also from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. Both remain in custody as enquiries continue.