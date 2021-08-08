Broadstairs’ promotion hopes dented after lack-lustre performance away to Dartford

By David Fox

In a match away to Dartford that was billed as a key promotion battle, Broadstairs fell well-short after finding themselves second-best in all departments.

Losing the toss and fielding first in a thirty-over rain-affected match, a lack of control in the early overs gave the hosts a generous head-start. By the time Chris Kidd claimed the first wicket in the thirteenth over, the Dartford total had raced to 74. A series of fielding lapses added further damage and although Callum Morgan (3-28), Elliot Fox (2-18), George Kidd (2-41) worked through the Dartford batting order, by the end of the thirty overs the hosts had set a challenging target of 169.

Broadstairs’ reply began at a sprightly pace, remaining ahead of the required 5.7 runs per over, despite the loss of Alex Hogben and Andrew Bailey within the first seven overs. Nathan Fox’s scoring form continued and when he was joined by his brother Elliot with the total at 37-2, the run chase was looking reasonably comfortable. The pair put on a further 27 runs, advancing the score to 64-2 but both were dismissed soon after and this put the brakes on the visitors’ challenge with scoring grinding to a halt for the middle part of the innings.

Despite his best efforts towards the end, Matt Mardy (41) was unable to make-up the ground that had been lost and the match drifted to a disappointing end with Broadstairs all out for 132 in the 28th over, 35 runs short of the target.

The defeat represents a blow to Broadstairs’ promotion hopes. Despite remaining in second spot, they are now reliant on a series of results elsewhere going their way over the coming weeks if they are to remain in the hunt. They will hope to put up an improved performance next week as they host Nonington.