Album telling the stories of Margate to launch at Olby’s Soul Cafe

A project by local artists and residents will result in a ‘Margate’ soundtrack being launched tomorrow (August 21).

The Margate Project has taken place over six weeks with locals working with industry professionals on skills including story, structure, sound, software, podcasting and pitching.

Sessions have been led by Daisy Buchanan, Buddy Peace, Gareth Tomlinson and Catrin Vincent.

Those taking part all live in Margate, some all their lives, others for just a short while.

Playwright Adam Foster has been involved as a facilitator on the project, He says it was partly inspired by the Rio Tape/Slide Newsreel Group, a project that happened in Hackney in the 80s, where a group of local residents were given cameras to document their London borough as they saw it.

He added: “Our project is similarly simple in scope. Our local collaborators have learnt new skills in creative writing, sound design, songwriting and more and will now work together to create a new piece of audio storytelling about Margate, which will be shared with the public at our launch event on 21st August.

“We hope this is just the beginning. We know the impact the arts can have on health and wellbeing, jobs and skills, local pride and community cohesion. Over the next year we plan to grow The Margate Project, allowing it to become a socially engaged arts project that supports the burgeoning creative community here in Margate.”

The album takes place at Olby’s Soul Café in King Street, Margate, from 6pm-8pm and will consist of both live and pre-recorded tracks.

The album will be available in full through Bandcamp.

The Margate Project is supported by Arts Council England and Westcoast Kent Community Interest Company.

Entry to the launch is free but tickets need booking via themargateprojectlaunch.eventbrite.co.uk