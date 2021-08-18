Loop, 8 and 32 bus service cancellations today due to staff shortages

Numerous Stagecoach bus services in Thanet have been cancelled today as the firm struggles with a staffing shortage.

Bus services in Thanet and further afield have been hit by drivers having to isolate due to Test and Trace. Even the open-top bus, which runs between Ramsgate Boating Pool and Broadstairs Stone Bay, has had its timetable reduced for the rest of the season.

The issue has been a problem for some two months now.

Cancelled services today include routes for the Loop and numbers 8 and 32.

A spokesman for Stagecoach South East previously said: “Like many businesses, we’re dealing with staff shortages at this time, with some colleagues needing to self-isolate as a result of being contacted through Test and Trace.

“In cases where there is an impact on our services, we are providing live updates to our customers through our app, website and our Twitter feed @StagecoachSE.

“At a time when Covid-19 is continuing to impact the shape of transport services, we need to make the best use of resources to ensure the widest benefit in our community.”