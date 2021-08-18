Comedian and presenter Alan Carr filming in Margate for interior design series

Comedian and presenter Alan Carr is in Margate today (August 18) understood to be shooting scenes for his BBC series Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

The 45-year-old fronts the series with interiors guru Michelle Ogundehin to find talent, passion and dazzling designs.

The competition pits 10 interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract to design a bar at one of London’s hotels Each week, a different challenge is set, designed to test their ability to meet various client briefs in different commercial and residential settings.

Filming is expected to take place at Margate venues including Olby’s and Charlie’s Bar. Alan took time to pose for a quick snap with a member of staff from Thanet council’s coastal security as he headed through town, bought lunch at Peter’s Fish Factory and had a chat with residents.