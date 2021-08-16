Saracens rugby player Alysha Corrigan attends Thanet Wanderers Inner Warrior Day

By Colin Whiteley

An Inner Warrior day has been held by Thanet Wanderers with an enthusiastic crowd of girls and women turning up to take part and a guest visit from Saracens and Canadian international Alysha Corrigan..

Inner Warrior Camps are a Rugby Football Union (RFU) initiative aimed at getting more girls and women involved in the sport.

The session with Thanet Wanderers this month was attended by some players with experience and others who were trying the sport out for the first time. some of whom already play, but some trying rugby out for the first time. They were given a taste of proper rugby weather when the heavens opened, but a sharp shower didn’t put anyone off.

Thanet girls’ coach Patrick Liddle led the session with assistance from Annmarie Carfoot. They were delighted to be joined by Saracens and Canadian international Alysha Corrigan.

Her visit was an inspiration to the girls and ladies and the club gave thanks to Ross Andrews who organised her trip.

After the training, all of the participants and their family members were invited to the clubhouse for afternoon tea.

On behalf of the club, Safeguarding Officer Annmarie Carfoot, thanked everyone for coming. Patrick then presented special guest Alysha with Thanet Wanderers kit as a souvenir of her visit and thanked her again for travelling to Thanet Wanderers to support the Inner Warrior day.

Thanks were also given to Kelly Smith for all her work in preparing the afternoon tea, Caroline O’Sullivan for helping, Shaun Liddle for dealing with registration, Colin Whiteley as resident photographer and Patrick Liddle for running the session.

Rugby is the fastest growing sport for girls and women in the UK and Thanet Wanderers has responded to this growing interest by updating facilities to provide privacy and security in a section of the clubhouse at their St Peter’s Recreation grounds..

Contact anne.mariecarfoot@thanetwanderers.co.uk or call 07968 541302 if you have any queries or would like to register an interest in attending.

It is intended to build on the success of the afternoon and the club hope to hold another one shortly.