Ramsgate RNLI, Coastguard and Border Force carry out search and rescue operation for Channel crossing vessel

Ramsgate RNLI, a helicopter from Lydd, Coastguard and Border Force assisted in a search and rescue operation yesterday (August 15) after a call out to a vessel making the Channel crossing.

It is understood some 27 people were aboard the craft which was brought into Ramsgate Port.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard coordinated a search and rescue response to an incident off Kent, working with Border Force and other partners.

“We sent Ramsgate RNLI lifeboat and the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd.

“HM Coastguard is committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country as set out in international maritime law and the obligations of the Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS). We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

The authorities attended a similar crossing incident on August 12 when 26 people landed on Ramsgate beach.