A man has been taken to hospital following a collision in Birchington this morning (August 16).

Kent Police was called to the incident involving two vehicles on Shottendane Road at 9.40am.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A man reported injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers remained at the scene until around 12.50pm.