Part of eastbound Thanet Way closed due to car and lorry crash

The eastbound carriageway of the A299 Thanet Way between Herne By and St Nicholas-at-Wade is currently closed due to a crash,

Kent Police was called to a collision between a lorry and a car on the eastbound carriageway shortly after 1.45pm today (August 16). Officers are currently in attendance along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The eastbound carriageway is currently closed while the incident is responded to and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes where possible.