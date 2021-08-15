Victory for Broadstairs CC 1st XI at home to Nonington

By David Fox

Broadstairs 1st XI cruised to victory at home to Nonington after restricting the visitors to 126 all out and chasing down the target in 18.4 overs. The key to the win was an opening spell of bowling from Bradley Ellison (3-22) and Elliot Fox (3-25) that took the sting out of the Nonington innings.

There followed a recovery of sorts from the Nonington lower middle-order, with Rob Paton and Joe Goldbacher combining in a seventh wicket stand of 67 over 21 overs. It was eventually left to Harry Carter (2-13) and Callum Morgan (2-20) to work through the tail and the innings was completed with twelve overs still remaining.

Skipper Alex Hogben led from the front with the reply and he and Andrew Bailey scored with ease, both appearing to hit boundaries at will. Bailey was eventually dismissed for 40 with the score just ten runs short of the target and Hogben saw the hosts home, finishing on an impressive 64* off 60 deliveries.

While still in second place in Division 2, promotion chances are hanging on a thread. This latest victory underlines the Division 1 credentials of the Broadstairs side who may well end the season regretting a series of lost opportunities in recent weeks.